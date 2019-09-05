New Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch Trailer Revealed

Today during its new Direct, Nintendo revealed a brand-new Animal Crossing: New Horizons trailer showing off the 2020 Nintendo Switch game. More specifically, Tom Nook has released a new “Welcome to Island Life” promotional video, which provides a recap of what’s in store in the “Deserted Island Getaway Package?” In other words, it provides all you need to know ahead of the game’s launch this coming March.

The trailer is nearly five minutes long and provides a pretty extensive look at the game and a few of its features. And of course, Tom Nook looks more eager than ever before to bankrupt you and force you to a life of indentured servitude.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is set to release on March 20, 2020 via the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only. For more recent news and media on the highly-anticipated exclusive, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of the tile by clicking here. Meanwhile, for more on the game itself, you can check out an official overview below, courtesy of Nintendo:

“If the hustle and bustle of modern life’s got you down, Tom Nook has a new business venture up his sleeve that he knows you’ll adore: the Nook Inc. Deserted Island Getaway Package! Sure, you’ve crossed paths with colorful characters near and far. Had a grand time as one of the city folk. May’ve even turned over a new leaf and dedicated yourself to public service! But deep down, isn’t there a part of you that longs for…freedom? Then perhaps a long walk on the beach of a deserted island, where a rich wealth of untouched nature awaits, is just what the doctor ordered!”

“Peaceful creativity and charm await as you roll up your sleeves and make your new life whatever you want it to be. Collect resources and craft everything from creature comforts to handy tools. Embrace your green thumb as you interact with flowers and trees in new ways. Set up a homestead where the rules of what goes indoors and out no longer apply. Make friends with new arrivals, enjoy the seasons, pole-vault across rivers as you explore, and more!”