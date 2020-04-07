Animal Crossing: New Horizons Is Apparently Dominating on Twitter

In news that will likely not shock anyone that actively uses Twitter, the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been dominating over on the social media platform. That’s not just an anecdotal reveal, however, as Twitter itself has come out with metrics that show the new entry in the long-running Animal Crossing franchise is at the top of the pack in terms of gaming conversation. In fact, its release helped drive a huge increase overall in chatter about gaming at the end of March.

According to Twitter, the second half of March (which just so happened to include the launch of Animal Crossing: New Horizons as well as other popular video games like Doom Eternal) saw a big jump upwards in gaming conversation on the platform. Specifically, per internal metrics, there was a 71% increase in conversation volume and a 38% increase in unique authors globally. Just in terms of the United States, those numbers come out to an 89% increase in conversation and a 50% increase in unique authors.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s a chart, straight from Twitter itself and sans most of the actual numbers, that indicates just how much folks have been talking about gaming over on the social media platform:

Additionally, according to Twitter, here are “the most Tweeted about games globally this year,” in order:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Fate/Grand Order Final Fantasy Ensemble Stars! Fortnite Monster Strike Granblue Fantasy Identity V Minecraft Knives Out

And then “the most Tweeted about games in the last 30 days in the US,” in order:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Call of Duty Final Fantasy Fortnite Fire Emblem DOOM Super Mario NBA2K Overwatch The Legend of Zelda

And finally, “the countries Tweeting most about Animal Crossing,” in order:

Japan United States Korea France Spain

Have you had a chance to play Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Any chance you’ve been chatting about it on Twitter? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s how Nintendo describes Animal Crossing: New Horizons over on its official website:

“If the hustle and bustle of modern life’s got you down, Tom Nook has a new business venture up his sleeve that he knows you’ll adore: the Nook Inc. Deserted Island Getaway Package! Sure, you’ve crossed paths with colorful characters near and far. Had a grand time as one of the city folk. May’ve even turned over a new leaf and dedicated yourself to public service! But deep down, isn’t there a part of you that longs for…freedom? Then perhaps a long walk on the beach of a deserted island, where a rich wealth of untouched nature awaits, is just what the doctor ordered!

“Peaceful creativity and charm await as you roll up your sleeves and make your new life whatever you want it to be. Collect resources and craft everything from creature comforts to handy tools. Embrace your green thumb as you interact with flowers and trees in new ways. Set up a homestead where the rules of what goes indoors and out no longer apply. Make friends with new arrivals, enjoy the seasons, pole-vault across rivers as you explore, and more!”

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now available for Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Animal Crossing franchise right here.