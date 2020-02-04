Animal Crossing: New Horizons Limits Players to One Island per Nintendo Switch

Well, it looks like it’s officially official: Animal Crossing: New Horizons will limit players to one island per Nintendo Switch. Previously, Animal Crossing game towns and the like were not tied to the console itself. This new limitation would mean that anyone that shares a console — like, say, a family of four with one single Nintendo Switch — are doomed to play around on the same island as each other.

Now, this isn’t entirely unexpected. Nintendo was quoted as saying Animal Crossing: New Horizons would be limited in this way around E3 last year, but this latest information seems to confirm it. Now that language indicating this to be the case has been found on an official listing from Nintendo, you can be certain that it’s 100% true.

Here’s the relevant passage, direct from Nintendo’s Australian website:

“Up to 8 players registered as users on a Nintendo Switch console can live on one shared island, and up to four residents of one island can play simultaneously on one console. Please note: only one island can exist per Nintendo Switch console, irrespective of the number of users registered to or copies of the game used on one console. One Nintendo Switch and one copy of the game is required for each unique island.”

For reference, the wording of a similar block of informative text on the video game’s official website is slightly different, and far less clear:

“Up to eight Nintendo Account holders can live on the same island within each game on one Nintendo Switch system and up to four of those Nintendo Account holders can play on the same island at the same time (additional accessories required). With additional systems and games, up to eight players can play on the same island at the same time via local wireless or online play.”

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is set to officially launch for the Nintendo Switch on March 20th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Animal Crossing franchise right here.

