Keep Egyptian Gods Alive in CMON’s Ankh Board Game

A new board game by CMON will test your abilities as an Egyptian god. Earlier this month, the board game publisher announced Ankh, a new strategy game designed by Eric M. Lang, the designer of Blood Rage and Rising Sun. Players will assume control of an Egyptian god struggling to survive as society starts to forget the old ways. Players will compete with one another for supremacy and followers in a strategic battle for survival. The gameplay will include streamlined, non-random combat, which forces players to solely use strategy to emerge victorious. As is customary with CMON games, Ankh will feature some stunning miniatures, including some positively massive figures to represent the ancient Egyptian gods. CMON provided an early look at the Ankh figures at Gen Con, which can be seen below. Dieties included in the game include Amon, Osiris, Anubis, and Horus:

Ankh – Gods of Egypt – new CMON game by Eric Lang & Adrian Smith pic.twitter.com/IqcN63yDMA — H workshop games (@hworkshop_games) August 4, 2019

Lang is an accomplished game designer, having worked on everything from Bloodborne: The Card Game to Arcadia Quest to A Song of Ice and Fire: Tabletop Miniatures Game. Joining Lang on Ankh are his frequent collaborators Adrian Smith and Mike McVey. Both Smith and McVey worked with Lang on Blood Rage and Rising Sun, providing the art and miniatures that turned both games into massive hits for CMON. Both Blood Rage and Rising Sun were funded using Kickstarter, with CMON raising over $5MM between the two games.

While no release date was provided, CMON stated they plan to release a Kickstarter for the game later this year. Ankh can be played with 2 to 5 players and is expected to have a wider retail release once Kickstarter fulfillment is completed.