‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’: Destiny Fans Are Calling Out Ghost’s Hunter-like Costume

Marvel Studios recently released the first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp, and one brief scene showing how similar the movie’s villain is to a Hunter from Destiny has already grabbed gamers’ attention.

The movie’s antagonist, Ghost, was shown just for a short moment at the 57-second mark, but the glimpse that viewers got was enough to get the comparisons rolling. With some sleek, futuristic armor, a hood, and multiple peripherals on the face of the mask, this version of Ghost that’ll appear in Ant-Man and the Wasp definitely has some striking similarities to a Hunter from the Destiny series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While this version of Ghost looks to take some liberties with the villain’s story, the most noticeable one being that this Ghost is a woman rather than a man as Ghost is traditionally seen, those who know the history of Ghost were quick to point out that the villain has been around much longer than Destiny has. That didn’t stop the quips and comparisons that quickly followed the release of the trailer though with viewers and gamers posting their opinions on the characters’ similarities.

Wow cool to see Destiny joining the MCU naming the Hunter “Ghost” though is a bit confusing pic.twitter.com/c7obY6yCYV — Paul Tassi (@PaulTassi) January 30, 2018

Check out the cool Hunter cosplay in the new #AntManandtheWasp trailer. Why a Guardian from Destiny is in this, who know? Maybe got bad directions from her Ghost? I didn’t know @Disney bought @Bungie too. Must be some @Marvel crossover. Yet we still don’t have a new Gargoyles?! pic.twitter.com/1MOsQR8zj1 — UltraPrimal (@UltraPrimal) January 30, 2018

Similar armor aside, Ghost does traditionally have a few abilities that aren’t too out of line for what players might find in one of the Destiny games. The villain who’s made an appearance in Marvel’s timeline as an antagonist for everyone from Spider-Man to Iron Man to Ant-Man is a talented hacker and a master of espionage. The outfit that Ghost wears is also just as functional as it is stylish with the stealth suit giving Ghost the ability to pass through walls.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is scheduled to release in theaters on July 6th.