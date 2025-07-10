Pokemon Go Still Lacks This Basic Feature 9 Years Later

Pokemon Go has changed quite a bit since 2016. Over the last nine years, Niantic has added a lot of quality of life improvements and changes that make it a much better game than it once was (even if we all wish we could go back to that first summer). However, not everything has improved. Some things have unfortunately remained the same, and that’s pretty strange for a live-service game that continues to attract a large audience. Sometimes, small changes can make all the difference, and some fans would like Niantic to finally adjust a part of the game that remains the same it was since launch.

One issue many fans would like to see addressed in Pokemon Go is that some cutscenes remain unskippable. Most notably, when a Pokemon is evolving, players still have to sit through the same cutscene every time. It doesn’t matter if it’s a Pokemon they’ve evolved before, either. Even if you’ve evolved 50 Pikachu over the last nine years, you still have to sit through the exact same animation. Users on the Pokemon Go subreddit have aired their frustrations over that specific cutscene, as well as others in the game. For example, some players would also like to see the Team Rocket animations at PokeStops shortened, as well as the number of screens that appear after completing a Raid Battle.

players shouldn’t have to wait forever while they evolve pokemon like yamper into boltund

It’s unclear exactly why the developers haven’t made more effort to speed up the game. Some users on the Pokemon Go subreddit have their own theories, though. One user suggested that the length of the evolution cutscene could be a way to cap the number of evolutions a player can get through when they use a Lucky Egg. Since the Lucky Egg awards double XP for 30 minutes when used, it’s not inconceivable. However, that wouldn’t explain why so many other cutscenes can’t be skipped.

Some fans have suggested that not only should these types of cutscenes be skippable, but there should be other ways to waste less time playing. Some players have suggested an option to evolve batches of Pokemon at the same time. Not only would that help to speed up the game, it would also make it easier for players to complete Special or Timed Research tasks.

As Pokemon Go begins the trek towards its 10th anniversary in 2026, it will be interesting to see how the game continues to change. Fans might get frustrated by some of the game’s intricacies, but unskippable cutscenes are a minor inconvenience compared to some of the other issues fans would like to see resolved. Still, some small quality of life improvements would go a long way with the game’s community, and show them that Niantic is receptive to player feedback. Hopefully the developers will make some adjustments to speed things up a little.

