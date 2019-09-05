BioWare “Would Love To See Anthem Evolve and Thrive For Years to Come”

Anthem for PS4, Xbox One, and PC was supposed to be one of the biggest games of 2019, the game that put BioWare back at the top of the industry following its fall from grace with Mass Effect: Andromeda. This didn’t happen though. Anthem turned out to be one of the biggest flops of the generation, causing BioWare to further plummet from its history as one of the most beloved and decorated studios in gaming. That said, not all is lost for Anthem. We’ve seen games come back from the grave and thrive, just look at No Man’s Sky. And it looks like EA and BioWare hope Anthem will be the industry’s next comeback story.

In a new studio update, BioWare boss Casey Hudson provided an update regarding Anthem, noting he believes in the game, and hopes that it will grow, evolve, and thrive for years to come.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Over the last few weeks we’ve been ramping up our Cataclysm events in Anthem – a season-long event with new arenas, enemies, challenges, and rewards,” said Huson. “We have a big team working on Anthem in both Austin and Edmonton, and while it’s been great to see the community response to Cataclysm, I know there’s a lot more work to do to bring out the full potential of the game. We have plans for those more fundamental improvements, but they’ll take time. While the team works towards the longer-term vision of the game, they will also continue to deliver updates to features and content. I believe in Anthem and would love to see its world grow, evolve, and thrive for years to come. Thanks for your patience and support as we do the work of constantly improving and expanding the experience.”

Elsewhere in the update, BioWare also teased that it has multiple “super-secret” and “big” projects in the works in addition to Dragon Age 4. You can read more about said tease right here.

Anthem is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports. For more news, media, and information on the sci-fi looter-shooter, click here.