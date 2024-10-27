Anthem Producer Shares Desire for a Future Reboot

A former producer on BioWare’s Anthem has shared his desire to one day reboot the game. By all accounts, Anthem was a monumental failure for both BioWare and publisher Electronic Arts. Following its release in early 2019, Anthem failed to find a consistent audience, which led to BioWare eventually scrapping its plans for future content in 2021. And while there hasn’t been much of a desire from players to see the co-op shooter come back, that hasn’t stopped one notable developer from holding out hope for something new in the future.

In a recent interaction on X, Ben Irving, who served as a producer on Anthem, expressed his interest in rebooting the IP. Irving said this in response to one fan who talked about how they had recently downloaded Anthem again to play online. After Irving opened up about his desire to see Anthem come back, his statement was met with positivity and excitement from those who enjoyed the game, despite its short run.

“I’d love to reboot Anthem one day,” Irving said. “It’s amazing how many people are still so enthusiastic about Anthem so many years later. Anthem still has all the potential in the world.”

So how feasible would it be for EA and BioWare to revive Anthem? Well, let’s just say you shouldn’t be holding out hope. Anthem was a total disaster on nearly every front not only for BioWare, but also EA. The project cost countless millions of dollars to create and was deemed a failure by those at EA in terms of its sales. Outside of this sunk cost in terms of money, it also took BioWare away from working on its biggest franchises in Dragon Age and Mass Effect.

It’s also worth noting that Irving himself no longer works at BioWare, which means that his own desire to bring the franchise back wouldn’t have any sway internally at the studio. Instead, Irving now works at Crystal Dynamics, where he’s overseeing the next game in the Tomb Raider franchise.

How would you feel about Anthem making a comeback one day? Is this something that EA should do, or should it instead leave the franchise in the grave?