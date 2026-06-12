PlayStation Store Discounts PS4 Game to Just $0.19

The PlayStation Store has discounted a PS4 game to just $0.19, which is practically free. In the current economy, $0.19 gets you basically nothing. This, maybe, gets you a few sheets of printer paper, a single Banana at a discount store, or a cup of tap water. Seldom does it get you an entire video game, but right now it does. There is no PS5 version of the game in question, but the PS4 version is playable on the PS5 and PS5 Pro thanks to the magic of backward compatibility. That said, the 90% discount facilitating this price point on the PS Store is only live until July 2.

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PS4, PS5, and PS5 Pro users can specifically grab Forever Entertainment and 2ndBoss’ old-school 2D platformer Biolab Wars, which debuted in 2019 but did not come to the PlayStation Store until 2022. For those unfamiliar with this release, it is a smaller game that didn’t gain enough traction to get a Metacritic score, but it has strong user review scores. To this end, after more than 100 user reviews on Steam, it has an 89% approval rating. Meanwhile, on the PlayStation Store, it has over 300 user reviews to date with an average 4/5 star rating. All of this is to say, this is a smaller game, but one that is rated. And now it’s basically free.

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A PS4 Game for Fans of Old-School Games

As you can tell from the trailer above, Biolab Wars is inspired by 8-bit games of the past and 1980s action movies. To this end, you can see traces of games like Contra, Metal Slug, and Super C in it.

In the game, you control a mercenary team with three playable characters that has been called in to investigate an alien lab experimenting on Earth. What follows is lots of explosions and alien carnage.

Those who decide to check out the dirt-cheap PS4 game should expect a runtime of about 2 to 4 hours. This is obviously not the longest game, but at $0.19 per hour of content, this is still better value than most games on the PS Store. Of course, this is the cheapest the game has ever been on the digital PlayStation storefront.

As alluded to, the game has a very solid user review score on PSN, which is thanks to 55% of user reviews rating the PS4 game a 5/5. Meanwhile, the second most common score is the next best score, 4/5, which represents 22% of reviews.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.