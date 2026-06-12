Among Us Rallies Fans as Paramount Series Awaits Season 2 Confirmation

When it comes to animating video game universes, there have been more than a few examples of major properties that have become heavy hitters on streaming services. Devil May Cry, Castlevania, Persona, Arcane, and many others have tales that lend themselves to a more structured television format. Earlier this month, Paramount+ decided to unveil a surprise release by dropping all the episodes of Among Us on its platform. With the first season consisting of ten episodes, many viewers have grown to love this video game adaptation. Taking to social media, a campaign from the series itself is pushing for a series renewal.

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In a hilarious social media moment, Among Us rallied the troops for a renewal to continue its story into a second season. Specifically, the animated series shared, “I hope someone picks us up for a season two!” With the full season only dropping earlier this month, it might be too early to tell if the video game adaptation will have a future on Paramount+, though it is possible that the series could continue somewhere else. Streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video have picked up defunct series to create new stories to wide success, so it is anyone’s guess as to both whether Among Us will continue and if its future will land on Paramount.

I HOPE SOMEONE PICKS US UP FOR SEASON 2!! — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) June 10, 2026

Will Among Us Return?

Paramount

For those who might not know, Among Us is brought to life thanks to showrunner Owen Dennis. The animator has become a legend in the field thanks to previously having worked on the likes of Regular Show, Regular Show: The Lost Tapes, and Infinity Train, to name a few. When it comes to the video game adaptation, Dennis was more than happy to talk about the lessons he learned from Cartoon Network that he was able to bring to Paramount.

“I learned a lot about how story structure works from Infinity Train and Regular Show. For Regular Show, we had to churn out so many stories that you start thinking, ‘Oh, this has to happen, then this has to happen. There are certain beats you just feel like you have to hit. Both the shows we tried to invert expectations, and we brought that same mentality to Among Us.”

Dennis continued, “Regular Show, at the end of every episode, everything’s rest. The house blows up, but then in the next episode, the house is there again. In Infinity Train, I wanted everything to have a consequence, so when a character makes a decision in the next episode, that decision has still been made. We brought over that sort of stuff into Among Us, as things are very character-driven. We’re doing something that is an overarching mystery over the whole thing, and we wanted to make it feel emotionally impactful.”

What do you think of Among Us rallying the troops for a prospective renewal? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!