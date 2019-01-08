‘Anthem’ Gets New Gameplay Trailer From CES, Meaty PC Specifications

We’re not to far off from the release of BioWare’s long-awaited Anthem, though we’ll be able to play it sooner thanks to its forthcoming beta. And the Consumer Electronics Show became the home for the game’s latest trailer this week, as NVIDIA teamed up with Electronic Arts to premiere a new clip, packing some dazzling gameplay footage.

In the trailer, which you can see above, we get a good idea of how remarkable the PC version of the game will look, with tranquil environments that pop to life, both indoors and outdoors. We also get a good idea of just how much of the world we’ll be able to explore, traveling at a fast pace in your Javelin suit. There’s also a quick peek at the skirmishes you’ll get into against both organic and robotic enemies.

There’s also a small hint at story, as you’ll uncover mysterious relics that could tie in more with the universe that you’ll travel through.

Speaking of the PC version of Anthem, the minimum and recommended system requirements have been revealed by the publisher. As expected, the newly introduced NVIDIA RTX 2060 is the most recommended. Not to mention that those that purchase this upgrade could get Anthem free of charge.

ANTHEM MINIMUM SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i5 3570 or AMD FX-6350

RAM: 8 GB System Memory

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 760, AMD Radeon 7970 / R9280X

GPU RAM: 2 GB Video Memory

HARD DRIVE: At least 50 GB of free space

DIRECTX: DirectX 11

ANTHEM RECOMMENDED SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i7-4790 3.6GHz or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X 3.5 GHz

RAM: 16 GB System Memory

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1060/ RTX 2060, AMD RX 480

GPU RAM: 4 GB Video Memory

HARD DRIVE: At least 50 GB of free space

DIRECTX: DirectX 11

At the very least, you’ve got time to get your PC in order so it’ll run like a champ. As for PS4 and Xbox One owners, hey, you can always upgrade to PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X, right?

Anthem releases on February 22 for Xbox One PlayStation 4 and PC. The beta will be available to VIP members later this month before opening up to a wider audience early next month!

