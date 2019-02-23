‘Anthem’ Player Glitched Into the Awesome Missing Strider Lobby

Striders are a big part of BioWare’s Anthem, both in lore and as key points in the story’s narrative. With the Launch Bay, the Forge and Fort Tarsis being the three primary lobbies at present, players are stumbling upon an unused Strider one that could hit at more areas to come in the future.

The coolest part about this find is if it does become a usuable feature in the future, players will be able to make suit and equipment adjustments on the go given that these are mobile platforms and launching points in the game itself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Other Reddit commenters weighed in, saying that they would love to see the studio implement this as a new lobby. Since the team just unveiled a new roadmap with TONS of new content on the way, and much more that has yet to be announced, seeing this added in the near future is a definitely possibility.

One Redditor mentioned, “Being able to load into the Strider during Freeplay is really the way BioWare should go from here. Being able to make slight adjustments to gear, especially when you get MW and Legendary items, would be clutch. I think that the loading would be similar to that of entering a cave. Let’s make some more critiques related to this and BioWare will listen.”

Unfortunately for those that are finding this unused lobby – it’s not meant to be findable … at least not yet, which means using the Strider’s features won’t be without glitches. Most of the bugs from trying to limit this space seem minimal, such as arm glitching, but it is an only game and spending too much time in areas not mean for players could trigger an online player warning to the dev team. We haven’t heard any bans as of yet, but just judging off of how other developers have handled this sort of situation – it’s best to heed that cautionary red tape.

As for the game itself, it is now live for all on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. You can check out our full review right here, with a small snippet below:

“Anthem really seems to honor its promise of feeling entirely new, but with BioWare fans in mind. At first, my impression was that it didn’t particularly feel like a BioWare game, but as time went on, I realized that wasn’t quite true. It both feels similar to a BioWare game in terms of interaction, but mechanically, it feels very new. As a hardcore BioWare franchise fan myself, that isn’t a bad thing. It’s new, and a little buggy, but it works.”

What do you think of Anthem so far and potential new lobbies? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!