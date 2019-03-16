‘Anthem’ Players Want More Enemies, Not Bullet Sponges

There is no denying that BioWare has been catching a lot of heat since the release of Anthem. While a lot of it is unwarranted, there have been plenty of fans who have brought up legitimate concerns and suggestions for the betterment of the game as a whole. That said, while BioWare is hard at work making sure fans are given the experience they signed up for upon purchasing the new IP, players continue to offer their opinions, including those who suggested the game should have more enemies rather than ones who can withstand an entire arsenal being unleashed on them.

Taking to the Anthem subreddit, user Unicorn2007 suggested that it might be better to add more enemies as players progress through the game instead of just giving them more health, which would just result in a bullet sponge effect. “It’s boring as f*** sitting there shooting one enemy for minutes at a time,” they said. “Higher difficulties should be more enemies. It’s not often you get a big group of enemies together as it is so a lot of the aoe skills are useless. Make them fun by adding more enemies not increasing health.”

They went on to say how adding more health to the enemies that are already there is just dragging out the process, as opposed to adding more enemies, which would also likely drag things out, but offer a bit more variety. Needless to say, other players seem to agree.

One player suggested that enemies should increase in number and in health as one progresses, which would certainly be one way to do it. Another brought up the idea of dropping a Javelin into Dynasty Warriors, and honestly, that sounds like a blast. However, it also begs the question – what would it be like to face off against a significant amount of enemies in Anthem?

A lot of great suggestions were brought up in the thread, which you can check out right here. In any case, BioWare is listening to feedback and they are working on implementing changes. It’s just going to take some time before Anthem gets to a place we all know it can be.

Anthem is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the game, here is a snippet from our official review:

“Anthem really seems to honor its promise of feeling entirely new, but with BioWare fans in mind. At first, my impression was that it didn’t particularly feel like a BioWare game, but as time went on, I realized that wasn’t quite true. It both feels similar to a BioWare game in terms of interaction, but mechanically, it feels very new. As a hardcore BioWare franchise fan myself, that isn’t a bad thing. It’s new, and a little buggy, but it works.”

What do you think about all of this? Would you rather see more enemies in Anthem, or are you okay with sinking a ton of damage into the handful that are already there? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

