Anthem’s Player Count Paints A Very Grim Picture

Is Anthem dead? Not yet, but judging by the game’s current player count, it’s getting there. Microsoft’s updated list of its most-played games on Xbox One reveals that the new looter-shooter isn’t even in the top 50 most-played games on the system. Unfortunately, Microsoft’s list doesn’t divulge specific player counts. However, right now the list’s last spot is being occupied by Battlefield 1, which we do have player stats for thanks to BF1Stats. Right now, Battlefield 1 is averaging about 7,500 concurrent players on Xbox One. But it’s the weekend, every game sees their numbers swell during the weekend. During the week, Battlefield 1’s numbers ranged from 7,500 to as low as 2,500. So, what does this mean? Well that during the week when Microsoft updated its list, Anthem presumably had less than 2,500 players on Xbox One, which is pretty bad for a new looter-shooter that was originally anticipated as one of the year’s biggest releases.

Adding insult to injury are some of the games ahead of it, such as Fallout 76, which apparently has more fans than Anthem despite being one of the most controversial launches this generation. In fact Fallout 76 is in the number 27 spot. This goes to show just how easy it is for a multiplayer-focused game to make it onto this list. Other games include Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, Star Wars Battlefront II, Gears of War 4, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 2. Now, none of these games are small games, far from it. But they’re pretty old at this point, and the fact that Anthem can’t even hang with old multiplayer games suggests that as more new ones release, it’s only going to slip further and further down the pecking order.

Of course, it’s possible Anthem is just performing really poorly on Xbox One, and comparatively is doing much better on PS4 and PC. However, there’s nothing to suggest this is the case.

Anthem is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. In the most recent and related news, a new rumor is claiming the game may be going free-to-play soon.

Thanks, Reddit.