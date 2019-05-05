Anthem Players on Reddit Declare The Game Is “Dead”

From the game’s development to release, BioWare’s Anthem has been a mess every step along the way. While behind the scenes BioWare was in shambles, on the surface things didn’t look that bad going into 2019. The looter-shooter was easily one of the most anticipated games of the year, which perhaps made swallowing its underwhelming state at release even harder. Critically the game was received poorly, and the playerbase it did garner quickly evaporated due to a lack of content and a long laundry list of design and technical issues. Unfortunately, a few months later, the situation hasn’t really improved.

At the end of April, Forbes ran a story highlighting that the game’s diminishing playerbase is starting to create matchmaking issues. But a waning playerbase isn’t Anthem’s only problem. A lot of the issues at launch are still plaguing and negatively impacting the game today.

Recently, the game’s sub-Reddit page officially declared that the looter-shooter from BioWare is dead. The post goes into why this is, but what’s perhaps most revealing is how quickly the post shot up to the top via nearly 8,000 votes up, which is a lot for the Reddit page. And with no clear roadmap outlined by BioWare, it’s hard to see how this sentiment among the game’s most hardcore players is going to change.

Of course, the game’s Reddit page doesn’t speak for everyone, far from it. But it’s an excellent sampling, and is comprised of the game’s most hardcore players, who, like it or not, need to be kept content as the heart of a game’s community and prosperity.

Whether you agree or disagree with the game being dead, one thing is obvious: it’s not in a good place. So, the question is: can BioWare salvage what it spent six years making or is it too late? Let me know know in the comments section or over on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_.

Anthem is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports. For more news, media, and information on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.

