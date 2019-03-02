‘Anthem’ Servers Down For “Emergency Maintenance” [UPDATE]

UPDATE: the servers are back up and running, according to EA.

EA has announced that Anthem’s servers are currently down for “emergency maintenance.”

The news comes way of the official EA Help account on Twitter, which reveals that logging in is currently unavailable as maintenance is conducted. As for what the issue is: EA doesn’t say, further, it doesn’t make any note of when the servers will go back up.

The #AnthemGame servers are currently down for emergency maintenance and you will not be able to log in right now. We will update everyone once they’re back up and running. Thanks for your patience, Freelancers! — EA Help (@EAHelp) March 2, 2019

Of course, we will keep you updated as we learn more. When servers go down, a fix usually comes pretty quickly, however, there’s the rare occasion when a fix takes a few hours.

Anthem is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, information, and media on the new online actio-RPG from BioWare, click here. And if you haven’t already, be sure to peep our official review of the game to find out our thoughts on BioWare’s first attempt at a live-service online game. Here’s a little bit from it:

“Though at first glance BioWare’s Anthem looks to be something totally different, its latest adventure does a phenomenal job at blending a new experience together while still retaining that familiar BioWare flavor when it comes to character depth and narrative design. Unfortunately, though it’s enjoyable, that doesn’t mean it’s without flaw.

What makes Anthem something special is it blends high-tech sci-fi with fantasy without stumbling too much. Two of BioWare’s biggest franchises are Mass Effect and Dragon Age, and Anthem really does an incredible job at combining the two, making it a satisfying hodgepodge of both styles while maintaining a unique feel of its own.

