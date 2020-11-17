Among Us Fans Celebrate the Game's Two Year Anniversary
While the majority of the game's fans didn't discover Among Us until earlier this year, the title has actually been available for two years now, and November 16th is the anniversary of its release on PC. It took quite some time for the game to build up a following, but Among Us exploded in popularity after Twitch streamers discovered the title. That popularity has only grown as people like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez began streaming the title, and it seems like the game will continue to grow. In honor of the game's anniversary, many fans took to social media to celebrate Among Us.
Are you a fan of Among Us? Have you been there since the start, or did you discover the title earlier this year? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Among Us!
The game's community has taken time to celebrate.
Happy birthday Among Us :)— NSK 2K21 ⚔|| Bustayo (@FadedXraser_) November 17, 2020
Some did it with art...
Happy Birthday To Among Us that was released on Steam on 11/16/2018!#AmongUs #Among_us #imposter #CREWMATE pic.twitter.com/elDWwPjsrw— G.G. (@Unsafermirror_2) November 17, 2020
...while others congratulated the game's developer.
@InnerslothDevs Happy 2 year anniversary on Among Us!— SweggDev 🌲 (@SweggDev) November 17, 2020
What's a birthday without cake?
Congratulations @InnerslothDevs for among us 2th anniversary pic.twitter.com/TmR28sp2rJ— Draw_Corporations (@Julian02668528) November 17, 2020
Was that time really lost, though?
Two year anniversary of Among Us. It's has been 25 days since I bought it and lost 63 hours of my life playing it. pic.twitter.com/yeU97Z3KCZ— Gottamgineer (@Gottamgineer) November 17, 2020
That's basically a birthday gift for InnerSloth.
Welp! I just downloaded Among Us on my PC now and I didn’t even realize that today is the 2nd anniversary of this game! Really hope I have some friends I know who can play this!— 💜✨Crystal Star Girlz✨💜 (@CrystalStarGir1) November 16, 2020
Which one is the Imposter?
Happy 2nd Birthday to Among Us! #AmongUs pic.twitter.com/o3Vppjy30P— ThatHollowBoi (@scsi_vessel) November 16, 2020
The game's sudden popularity was a big surprise this year!
Among us blowing up after 2 years of it's release is basically youtube recommending a 7 year old video to everyone randomly and you cant convince me otherwise— BatCatWasTaken (@bat_was) November 16, 2020
