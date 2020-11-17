Among Us Fans Celebrate the Game's Two Year Anniversary

While the majority of the game's fans didn't discover Among Us until earlier this year, the title has actually been available for two years now, and November 16th is the anniversary of its release on PC. It took quite some time for the game to build up a following, but Among Us exploded in popularity after Twitch streamers discovered the title. That popularity has only grown as people like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez began streaming the title, and it seems like the game will continue to grow. In honor of the game's anniversary, many fans took to social media to celebrate Among Us.

