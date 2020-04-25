Apex Legends Bug Launches Pathfinder Across the Map

An Apex Legends player found a bug this week related to Pathfinder and the Legend’s ability to scan Survey Beacons which resulted in the character being launched across the map. The launch effect of the interaction with the Survey Beacon was strong enough to push the player from one side of the ring to another during the final stages of the game. The bug appears to only happen under certain circumstances when players are trying to scan the Survey Beacon from unique positions and angles, but it’s a bug that other players have said they’ve encountered as well and feels reminiscent of an older bug where players would get rocketed away from Supply Bins after interacting with them.

A video shared within the Apex Legends subreddit showed what could happen if Pathfinder interacted with a Survey Beacon from the wrong position – or the right position, depending on whether you want to get yeeted across the map or not. The Redditor who goes by bentrolei published the video below that shows how the bug works and the aftermath of the interaction.

Though the circle had gotten pretty small with only a few squads left, the distance the player launched still wasn’t insignificant at all. They weren’t even inside of the next ring but ended up on the other side of it after interacting with the Survey Beacon. It’s further than most players can travel even with a Jump Tower, and the movement was instantaneous.

It’s not a bug that’d ever likely be useful for a Pathfinder to use, but it’s still one that should probably be fixed sooner rather than later. Pathfinder’s already the most mobile Legend in the game without needing a bug that launches him, and it’s not like his teammates can follow behind him either if he chooses to take this out from a fight.

While the exact steps to reproduce the bug aren’t known, other players in the comments said they’ve encountered the problem as well. Some have theorized it has to do with an animation where Pathfinder is pulled forward to activate the Survey Beacon, and when the game tries to put the robot back in the same spot, it overshoots by a couple hundred meters.

Pathfinders should still definitely be scanning those beacons in-game to make sure you know where the circles are going to be, but watch out for this bug until it’s fixed to make sure you’re not leaving your team behind.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.