‘Apex Legends’ Developer Gives Update On Cross-Play

Apex Legends launched back in February, and since it launched, players have been asking for cross-play. Despite considerable demand, Respawn Entertainment has been quiet on the feature, and hasn’t said or done anything that suggests it’s in the pipeline. That said, recently, Respawn’s Drew McCoy was asked about the feature, and provided an update, noting that it’s a feature that the team cares about greatly, and is actively looking into.

“Cross-play is something we really care about and are looking into,” said McCoy while speaking to Wired. “We know that people have friends on all sorts of platforms and that you really want to go to the arena and get some wins together, so stay tuned.”

McCoy notes that he obviously can’t divulge any further specifics, but as you can see, cross-play is at least on the mind of Respawn Entertainment, and will likely be added to the game sometime later this year.

That said, it will be interesting to see what type of cross-play support it will feature. Most games’ cross-play support on PC, PS4, and Xbox One is console to PC. In other words, there’s not many games with console cross-play when the PlayStation 4 is involved. There’s a few, like Rocket League and Fortnite, but most don’t have the PS4 and Xbox One linked together with the feature. Apex Legends‘ is one of the industry’s biggest games though, so you’d imagine it’d be capable of pushing through this barrier.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of Nintendo Switch or mobile ports. For more news, media, and information on the popular battle royale game, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.

As always, feel free to sound off in the comments section letting us know what you think. Do you think Respawn will add cross-play to Apex Legends?

