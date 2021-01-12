Apex Legends Datamine Hints at New Game Mode

✖

Another Apex Legends datamining effort has come through with new details about what could end up being a game mode players have long been asking for. The mode in question is a team deathmatch playlist – or at least something like it – that consists of small arenas and other settings that make it much different from a normal Apex Legends match. Further details about this new game mode haven’t been revealed yet and certainly aren’t official, but it’s something players suspect may be released in the game’s next season.

Apex Legends dataminer Shrugtal shared the latest findings from the game’s files on Twitter with an image that showed what the potential game mode could look like. According to the info referenced in the game’s files, players would be put into two teams of three and would spawn on opposing sides of an arena inside of a protective bubble. One airdropped Care Package and one medical supply bin would be placed within the map to add to the four different loadouts available to players.

Arena triggers found in latest King's Canyon map file. 3v3 TDM-style mode, teams spawn on A and B in gibby bubble. 4 diff loadouts. One airdrop in center, one medical supply bin spawn at the side. 3 Ring stages. Many different "arenas" in different King's Canyon areas. pic.twitter.com/kbjBoHwUKQ — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) January 12, 2021

Shrugtal replied in a follow-up tweet to say the image above was just them drawing on a King’s Canyon map file which means what you see there is far from what players would actually see in-game. A list of other arenas including Capacitor, Gauntlet, Repulsor, and Water Treatment all referenced areas from the King’s Canyon map as well, though as the dataminer pointed out, all these sorts of things are very much subject to change until they’re released.

Apex Legends often gets limited-time modes associated with different events like the one that’s going on now with multiple Care Packages bundles being dropped around the map for teams to claim, but anything akin to a team deathmatch mode has been a popular request for a while. The first impression of this new mode may not be exactly what players expected from it, but again, we don’t know all the details about it yet. It’s also unclear whether it’ll exist as a limited-time mode or whether it’ll be added as a permanent fixture alongside the standard Apex Legends modes.