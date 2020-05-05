Apex Legends Appears to Be Destroying a Popular Map Location in Season 5

One of the most popular locations to drop into in Apex Legends’ Kings Canyon map is apparently undergoing some big changes in Season 5 if what’s seen in the season’s launch trailer is any indication of what’s to come. That location is Skull Town, a hot destination that’s been the go-to spot for Twitch streamers looking for clip-worthy moments and players who just want to get the fight going as soon as possible. It’s a divisive location players either love or hate to drop into, but it looks like no matter how you feel about it, it’s almost certainly changing in Season 5.

Before we see anything of Loba, the new Legend joining Apex Legends, we see a fight taking place in Skull Town within the Apex Games. Abilities are flying everywhere before the cinematic heads underground to show the new character breaking into a lab that’s a critical part of the story connecting her and Revenant, but the giant skeletons and buildings in the background of the overhead battle make a point to show that it’s Skull Town.

Fast-forward to the end of the trailer and we see the lab exploding underground with Loba emerging from it to be surrounded by the other Legends. Bits of Skull Town fall into the crater formed by the lab’s destruction as the Legends stand on rocky remnants of what was there before.

So, what does this mean for Kings Canyon in Season 5? Map changes are a core part of keeping content fresh in battle royale games, so this sort of change is expected even if the location itself is a surprise. Josh Medina, producer at Respawn who’s working on Apex Legends, joked that Skull Town had been turned into a parking lot in the trailer, so something’s definitely changing. That doesn’t mean it’ll be totally wiped from the map, but something around it should be looking different when Season 5 begins.

We just had our meeting with our Designers and watched folks live stream reactions and chat to the S5 Trailer... If you want to be mad about Skulltown being a parking lot now blame @Absyrdist lol pic.twitter.com/dj7KMY2cDm — josh medina (@lowkeydbjosh) May 5, 2020

Whether it’s completely wiped from the map in Season 5 or not, players have thoughts on the matter. Many aren’t sad to see it go if that’s the case, though others had grown fond of the quickness Skull Town offered. Perhaps the changes will still satisfy both parties, but until we know for sure, check out some of the initial thoughts from players below on the idea of Skull Town getting blown up or changed in Season 5.