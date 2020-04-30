Apex Legends Confirms Loba as Season 5 Legend

✖

Apex Legends released a new cinematic from its Tales from the Outlands series this week to officially reveal the Season 5 Legend named Loba. Just as players theorized from datamining efforts and official cinematics released by Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts, Loba is the daughter of the family killed by Revenant, the Season 4 Legend who doubles as a murder robot and has been around for a long time. Loba’s a thief who’s out for revenge against Revenant, and while we don’t yet officially know what her abilities will be like, it’s pretty safe to assume she’ll be the Season 5 Legend barring any more big twists.

Respawn released the video above on Thursday after scheduling its big reveal ahead of the start of Season 5. The video started by recapping Loba’s story where her parents were killed by Revenant, an action that sent her down a path where she lived with a family other than her own and eventually became a thief. She’s a pretty talented thief as well with some interesting tech at her disposal that’ll undoubtedly be incorporated into her abilities, and through a new partner and some research, she’s managed to track down Revenant.

When everything was taken from her, Loba Andrade learned how to take from everyone else. The Apex Games’ newest Legend is used to getting what she wants—no matter how well it’s guarded. 💎: https://t.co/rFSYoByiDC pic.twitter.com/vZIYFXsgI9 — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) April 30, 2020

“When everything was taken from her, Loba Andrade learned how to take from everyone else,” Respawn said about the new character. “The Apex Games’ newest Legend is used to getting what she wants -- no matter how well it’s guarded. She tried to let her past go, but things have a way of catching up….”

With this information combined with what we knew from past teasers, we can assume why Loba has opted to join the Apex Games alongside other Legends. Revenant was apparently put in the Apex Games as a way to keep the murder robot busy while people figured out how to bypass his security systems and put him down for good, and if he’s the one Loba’s after, it makes sense that the new Legend would look for him there.

Everything about Loba points to her being the next Legend for sure, but Respawn already pulled one over on players with Forge’s reveal. It doesn’t look like we’ll have to worry about a similar stunt this time, but we’ll know for sure as Season 5 approaches.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.