Apex Legends’ Duos Mode Is Now Live

The latest limited-time mode for Apex Legends, Duos, is now available in the video game. Duos, as the name implies, allows folks to play in a squad of two rather than three. This is the first time it has ever been available in Apex Legends, but it likely will not be the last time players see this mode.

While it might not sound like that big of a change, Duos makes for a fundamental change to Apex Legends. One of the game’s core conceits is that, when downed, your allies can revive you. And even if you’re killed (something that happens after being downed), you can respawn so long as said allies use a respawn point to do it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Removing one player per team from that equation immediately ratchets up the tension. Losing a single teammate in the past was… unfortunate, but not the end of the world. In Duos, losing one teammate means you’re all alone and only have the one chance to right the ship. The stakes aren’t as dire as Solos, but it’s as rough as it can get while also still requiring teamwork.

Think you’re the ultimate dynamic duo? Prove it. 😎 Our new limited-time mode, Duos, is now live! pic.twitter.com/B4jtvR1ezj — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) November 5, 2019

The new Duos limited-time mode is set to run now through November 19th. You can check out all of today’s Apex Legends patch notes — including the brief note that Duos is out — right here.

Are you excited to check out the new limited-time Duos mode? Would you play this version of Apex Legends if it were the norm? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Season 3: Meltdown began on October 1st. The new Duos limited-time mode is now available, and it is set to run through November 19th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.