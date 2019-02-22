‘Apex Legends’ Exploit Gives You Twitch Prime Loot For Free

Apex Legends has been on the map for nearly three weeks at this point, and it has already accomplished quite a bit. It even has its own Twitch Prime pack. That said, some players are going about the acquisition of said Twitch Prime pack via nefarious means.

Players have taken to Reddit to discuss their findings. Essentially, they have found a way to obtain the Apex Legends Twitch Prime pack without actually having a Twitch Prime membership. “It’s the Reddit Prime package now,” one Redditor proclaimed.

Many suspect that Respawn Entertainment will find a way to patch this exploit as well as possibly ban those who got the Twitch Prime pack when they maybe shouldn’t have. One user said, “they’d have to ban people using the free trial of twitch prime too if they wanted to be mad about this.”

Some users were even providing detailed tutorials on how to activate the exploit. Needless to say, there’s a good chance there might be some banning in the future all for five Apex Packs and a Legendary Pathfinder skin.

“Choose from a lineup of outlaws, soldiers, misfits, and misanthropes, each with their own set of skills,” boasts the game’s official description. “The Apex Games welcome all comers – survive long enough, and they call you a Legend.”

If you’re going to survive the Apex Games, you have to think fast. Master your Legend’s abilities, make strategic calls on the fly, and use your team’s strengths to your advantage in vicious 60-player matches.

Experience the next evolution of battle royale with Respawn Beacons you can use to resurrect your teammates, Smart Comms to help you communicate, Intelligent Inventory so you can grab only what you need, and an all-new way to drop into the action with Jumpmaster deployment.

Compete every season to unlock new Legends, fresh weapons, themed loot, and more.

What do you think about this? Should all of the players obtaining the Twitch Prime pack via cheating be banned? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

Thanks, Dexerto!