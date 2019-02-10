Co-Founder of ‘Fortnite’ Developer Epic Games Weighs In On ‘Apex Legends’

Fortnite has long sat on the throne of battle royale games unchallenged. But that looks like it may change soon.

Last Monday, EA and Respawn Entertainment released a brand-new battle royale game out of the blue called Apex Legends. And it’s already a hit, garnering 10 million players in its first three days.

That said, it still has a long, long way before it’s in a position to dethrone Fortnite, which to date boasts roughly 150 million players and was elevated all the way to cultural phenomena at one point. Further, it seems Epic Games doesn’t mind that Apex Legends has momentarily stolen the spotlight.

Interacting with fans on Twitter, Epic Games co-founder and Vice President Mark Rein revealed not only has he checked out the game, but he liked it.

you should try Apex Legends is awesome too — Ethan (@ShadoEthan_) February 9, 2019

Yes it’s very good! — Mark Rein (@MarkRein) February 9, 2019

At one point Rein tweeted beyond mere replies that he liked the game, and that Respawn Entertainment did a very good job with it. However, it seems Rein took the tweet down, but not before it was screenshotted and shared on Reddit (and not before CEO of Respawn Entertainment Vince Zampella responded).

Also, Apex Legends isn’t as kid-friendly as Fortnite, and so it’s unlikely to ever appeal to that part of Fortnite’s audience, which I assume is pretty large.

Apex Legends, which is free-to-play, is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port, however, Respawn has admitted it would “love to” bring the game to the platform.

For more coverage on the battle royale game, click here.