3 SNES Games Are Returning on New Platforms This Week

A trio of Super Nintendo games from the past are set to return later this week on new platforms. By all accounts, the SNES is one of the best video game consoles in history. This is primarily thanks to its stellar catalog of games that included all-time greats like Super Mario World, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Super Metroid, Earthbound, and so many more. Now, one set of SNES titles that is tied to a major entertainment brand will be coming back in a single collection.

Announced this week by publisher Limited Run Games, the Nickelodeon Splat Pack is now set to arrive on January 30th. This bundle of games tied to Nickelodeon happens to include Rocko’s Modern Life: Spunky’s Dangerous Day, Aaahh!!! Real Monsters, and Guts, all of which were released on SNES across 1994 and 1995. Aaahh!!! Real Monsters is the only game of the bunch that also happened to receive a release on Sega Genesis platforms, and this version of the game will be included with the Splat Pack as well.

While these might not be the most iconic Nickelodeon games of the 1990s, these titles were still quite popular in their own right. Rocko’s Modern Life: Spunky’s Dangerous Day was the best-reviewed game of the three and was seen as a solid platformer. Guts and Aaahh!!! Real Monsters were then a bit more mixed in their reception, but both games are certainly nostalgic for many who grew up with the Super Nintendo.

What’s New With These SNES Games

Like many other releases from Limited Run Games, all three of the former SNES games in this collection will come with some new features. A rewind function has been added so that players will be able to easily go back in case they make a mistake. The ability to save anywhere has also been implemented alongside a music player, which will let players listen to the score of each game on its own. Other than this, the games should be relatively straightforward ports that don’t contain any major overhauls to gameplay.

Nickelodeon Splat Pack is set to retail for $14.99 and will come to PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. An Xbox version of the game was also previously in the works, but has now been canceled.

