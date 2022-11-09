Apex Legends Trick Gives Players Free Heirlooms

Apex Legends players in need of more Heirlooms may have found a tricky (if inconsistent) way to get the premium cosmetics for free. The trick apparently involves some sort of bug that's been affecting the game this week which has led to people inadvertently getting Heirlooms that they didn't have before. Respawn Entertainment has not yet addressed anything related to the Heirloom situation, but it's hard to imagine the bug has gone unnoticed by this point.

Apex players over within the game's subreddit discussed the Heirloom situation recently with some of them posting in the forums in disbelief after they'd gotten an Heirloom somehow. One user, froggy_lover, said they somehow got Bloodhound's Heirloom and said it "sorta just appeared" even though they'd never bought anything from the store that would've given them the Heirloom.

Getting an Heirloom is a big to-do that involves opening an Apex Pack and seeing Heirloom Shards or a full set in front of you, so it's not something that people could easily miss by any means. After asking about it, others responded to say that Heirlooms were indeed bugged right now.

One person, Real-Snoxy, said this can happen "when you're in the lobby and the server is too slow." If that's happening, the user said that people can go equip an Heirloom on the Legends' individual pages which will apparently grant the use of the Heirloom afterwards, too.

It's inconsistent at best, and it might not even be something that lasts, but players are trying to get the Heirlooms this way regardless. One would assume that Respawn and Electronic Arts will have a way to detect what players got the Heirlooms legitimately and which didn't, but if not, people speculated that an update would simply unequip everyone's Heirlooms which would potentially take away the cosmetics from those who didn't really have them unlocked.

There's also the question of whether or not this is a bannable offense, but since Respawn hasn't said anything about the situation at all, that question remains unanswered. An update for the game went out this week that didn't seem to do much at all, so perhaps that was an attempt to rectify this problem.