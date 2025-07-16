The Cuphead Show Creator Wants a Hazbin Hotel Crossover

The residents of the Hazbin Hotel don’t just have a bright future ahead of them on Amazon Prime Video, but the likes of Charlie Morningstar are preparing to meet their “cousins” from the Hellaverse. Earlier this year, the spin-off Hellaverse series, Helluva Boss, was confirmed to arrive on the streaming service, with all the characters from both stories meeting for the first time. Attempting to get in on the crossover fun, a head writer for Netflix’s The Cuphead Show is hoping to see their bizarre characters enter the underworld once again with an official Hazbin Hotel crossover.

In a recent interview with outlet Cartoon Base, The Cuphead Show writer Deeki Deke stated that they are hoping to see the video game characters come face-to-face with the daughter of Lucifer Morningstar in an official capacity, “I would like to do an older-skewing crossover of Cuphead and Hazbin Hotel. This would ignite a holy war between the fandoms, but then, holy wars are embedded in both shows’ backstories.” Since Cuphead and Mugman did make a deal with the devil as one of the major parts of their respective storylines, the video game characters would fit right into the Hellaverse.

The Future of Cuphead

The Cuphead Show was granted three seasons on Netflix to tell the story of its titular character, but a fourth hasn’t been confirmed since the series’ previous season finale landed in 2022. Despite this fact, the animated video game adaptation still has a big summer planned this year. In a few weeks, the streaming series will have a panel at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, promising to give attendees a “lively look” at the animated series. Bringing voice actors and creators alike to the panel taking place on Saturday, July 26th, it will be interesting to see if a fourth season might be in the works or even an unexpected crossover. You can check out more details about the San Diego Comic-Con event below.

Checking In To The Hazbin Hotel

While Cuphead’s future is anyone’s guess, Charlie and her underworld companions have already been confirmed for multiple seasons. The Hazbin Hotel is confirmed for new seasons all the way up until season four, with fans waiting to see when the next season will arrive. Luckily, fans might not be waiting long for a second season release date as the Amazon series is also planning to be a part of this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

Earlier this year, Hellaverse creator Vivienne Medrano confirmed her appearance at San Diego Comic-Con, hinting at the upcoming reveals dropping later this month, “I obviously can’t say anything ever but I also am impatient like you guys and all I can say is there will absolutely be an update at SDCC so we are almost there.”

