‘Apex Legends’ Adds A Little Extra Incentive for Reviving a Teammate

Apex Legends offers players a lot of reasons to hop into this particular brand of battle royale, but the team at Respawn wants to make sure that gamers know that it’s meant to be a team game and want to encourage solid teamwork. Because of that, they are offering an additional incentive to get teammates to revive each other versus leaving them out to the dust.

For a limited time, Respawn is offering players an exclusive badge to show off in-game for those that help their teammates out as included in their latest Valentine’s Day patch:

JUST IN: Patch Patch was just released moments ago through all platforms. • Valentines Day cosmetics are now in store

•Added “Live Die Live” Badge • Bug Fixes / Map Fixes #ApexLegends pic.twitter.com/GKl88vcdSB — Apex Coverage (@ApexCoverage) February 13, 2019

As per the post above, earning the “Live Die Live” Banner Badge requires players to “Revive a member of your squad between 2/13 and 2/19 to earn this limited time badge. Added Valentines Day cosmetic items to the store. They will be live and available in the store starting 2/13 until 2/19 and then they’re gone!”

It’s an easy – and free – way to encourage players to help each other out which is awesome to see in an online gaming environment.

Ready to get into the game and earn this badge for yourself? Apex Legends is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can also check out our full character guide here to see which Legend suits your play style the best.

“Choose from a lineup of outlaws, soldiers, misfits, and misanthropes, each with their own set of skills,” boasts the game’s official description. “The Apex Games welcome all comers – survive long enough, and they call you a Legend.”