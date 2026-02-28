This Upcoming Samurai Game Has Me More Excited Than Ghost of Yotei Did

I’ve always loved samurai games, though good ones have been few and far between. Ghost of Tsushima is easily among the best and remains one of my favorite games even outside of samurai titles. Sucker Punch Productions followed this up with Ghost of Yotei, and though I loved it, it just didn’t quite compare to the story of Jin Sakai. Yet, there is another samurai game arriving this year, one that is a part of a legendary series. While we do not know much about the project, I am beyond excited for it, perhaps even more than I was for Ghost of Yotei.

Although Ghost of Yotei made a strong impression on me when it was released, my gaze was constantly looking to the future and Onimusha: The Way of the Sword. The Onimusha franchise has always excelled at tight, focused samurai action, and from what Capcom has shown so far, this new entry looks like a striking return to form. Rather than chasing an open world and possibly diluting the experience, Way of the Sword appears committed to sharp pacing, intense encounters, and a more intentional structure. If Capcom can execute on what it is promising, this could be the most refined Onimusha yet.

Onimusha’s New Direction Feels So Promising

image courtesy of capcom

One of the first things that stood out to me about Way of the Sword is how Capcom has honed its identity. The Onimusha franchise built its reputation on precise swordplay, supernatural threats, and tight environments that amplified tension, feeling almost like an action horror game. After two decades, it doesn’t look as if Capcom has lost its touch, but rather has given it a modern evolution. The series is taking a new direction, and it looks visually better than ever; the brief clips we’ve seen suggest combat will be entertaining and challenging.

Another reason this direction feels so refreshing is that it aligns with what made earlier entries memorable. When games become too large, their strongest ideas often lose impact or are buried. By creating a tailored samurai action experience, Capcom is signaling that every encounter, location, and upgrade path feels meaningful. That kind of curated pacing is harder to accomplish in open worlds, and it is partly why Ghost of Yotei, as good as it was, sometimes felt spread thin across its vast setting.

I also find myself appreciating how Capcom seems to be positioning the game for longtime fans and newcomers alike. There is an opportunity here to reintroduce the franchise to a generation that may have missed its early PlayStation era success. By modernizing the combat and presentation while staying grounded in the series’ core strengths, Capcom could deliver something genuinely compelling and accessible, especially after having already remastered earlier games in the series.

It Builds on the Legacy of Classic Samurai Games

image courtesy of capcom

As someone who grew up playing samurai-themed games, the Onimusha series solidified itself as one of my favorites thanks to its deliberate combat system. It possessed flashiness, but combined this with weighty animations, defensive play, and a strategic position that had me hooked. Onimusha: Way of the Sword looks to continue this tradition while incorporating modern refinements that fans expect in gaming today.

This approach also reflects a broader trend in the genre. Games like Ghost of Yotei succeeded because they respected players’ desire for challenge mixed with narrative immersion. But not every samurai game needs to be a sweeping epic. Some of the most impactful moments I remember came from smaller, tighter sequences that forced me to adapt to challenges rather than a story-based moment. Capcom looks ready to recapture that intimate intensity with Way of the Sword.

It is also worth noting that Capcom has been on a hot streak with its recent releases. The company has demonstrated an ability to revitalize legacy franchises without losing what made them beloved while also taking established series and reinventing them. Seeing that level of attention finally directed toward Onimusha has given me far more confidence. If Way of the Sword continues to show the same commitment, it could mark a meaningful milestone for the series and make it just as mainstream as Sucker Punch’s samurai games.

My Hype Surpasses What I Felt for Ghost of Yotei

image courtesy of capcom

Even though Ghost of Yotei was impressive and delivered a polished experience, my excitement for Onimusha: Way of the Sword comes from how different the two games aim to be. Ghost of Yotei offered exploration, discovery, and a world that rewarded patience and immersion. But it also leaned on familiar open-world structures and ultimately didn’t compare to the fundamentals Ghost of Tsushima laid out. After investing dozens of hours into its optional content, I occasionally wished the game had pushed its combat systems further instead of expanding its world.

Way of the Sword represents the opposite philosophy. A focused samurai action game that invites mastery and investment in its combat. It encourages repetition, learning, and refinement in ways that go beyond Ghost of Yotei, even as exciting and enjoyable as its combat was. It respects players who want to sharpen their skills rather than chase collectibles. That is the experience I have been craving, and it is the reason my anticipation keeps growing as Capcom reveals more footage.

Finally, there is something deeply nostalgic about seeing Onimusha return after all these years. I remember playing the early entries with friends, passing the controller back and forth, switching after one of us died. That sense of shared discovery stayed with me. If Capcom can capture even a fraction of that spirit while elevating the gameplay to modern standards, then we may truly be looking at the best Onimusha game ever made and the return of one of the best samurai game series.

