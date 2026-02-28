6 Fantasy Video Game Sequels We’re Still Waiting to See After Years

Unsurprisingly, the fantasy genre is one of the most popular ones in video game history. After all, in the digital world, creators are not constrained by anything other than their own imaginations. That makes it relatively easy to dream big, giving players massive worlds filled with magical abilities, creative new species, and wicked villains who need beating. Unfortunately, creating those worlds does take time and quite a bit of money, which means some sequels take forever, and others never get made.

Here are six fantasy video game sequels we’ve been waiting years to play. They’re roughly ranked by the likelihood that we’ll see them come out.

6) Fable

Fable 3 launched in 2010. Since then, we’ve gotten a few spin-offs, including the on-rails RPG Fable: The Journey and Fable Fortune, a free-to-play collectible card game. However, in 2017, speculation started to grow that a new mainline Fable game was coming. It was officially confirmed at the 2020 Xbox Games Showcase that Microsoft was partnering with Playground Games to reboot the beloved series.

Supposedly, the reboot is coming in 2026, but Fable has had a troubled development history, so it wouldn’t be too surprising if that date is moved back even further. Thankfully, you probably don’t have to worry about it being cancelled outright. Microsoft has already released a few trailers featuring relatively big-name comedians Richard Ayoade and Matt King. Xbox probably isn’t putting that much marketing behind something it doesn’t have faith in.

5) The Witcher IV

Having a decade between mainline Witcher games isn’t unreasonable. After all, developer CD Projekt Red also put out Cyberpunk 2077 during that timeframe. That was another massive game that gave the legendary developer a second major series to work with. That said, it was a little strange to have an entire, four-season Netflix series start and finish between mainline entries.

The good news is that everything we’ve seen so far points to the wait being worth it. This time, players will leave Geralt behind to play as Ciri, his adoptive daughter. Unfortunately, you probably won’t be diving in until at least 2027. CD Projekt Red has already said it’s not coming this year, and it wouldn’t be a shock to see it pushed back to 2028, especially given the buggy mess that Cyberpunk 2077 launched in. CD Projekt is going to take its time with this one.

4) Suikoden VI

Image courtesy of Konami

Now we’re getting into the territory where a true sequel is probably unlikely, but you never know. The Suikoden series is one of the best RPGs out there, thanks to its massive cast of characters and thrilling plot. However, we haven’t gotten a new mainline game since 2006. That said, an HD remaster of the first two games came out in 2025, giving fans of the series some hope.

Unfortunately, that hope probably won’t be released. Around the same time that the remaster came out, Konami announced a new project called Suikoden: Star Leap. This spin-off is set between the first and fifth games in the series and is canon to those original games. However, this gacha spin-off is far from what fans want. At this point, it seems like the best hope fans have is that Star Leap does so well that Konami decides to jump back in. Or, you can just go play the spiritual sequel Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, which was the last game Suikoden creator Yoshitaka Murayama worked on before he died.

3) Panzer Dragoon Saga 2

Technically, Panzer Dragoon Saga did have a follow-up, but only in the strictest sense. Panzer Dragoon Orta launched in 2002, three years after Saga; however, it took the series back to its on-rails roots, tossing aside the RPG conventions that made Saga such a beloved game.

The chances of seeing another game in the Saga series are essentially zero. Sega disbanded Team Andromeda after Saga was completed, and several of the team leads left to join Konami soon after. Plus, it has yet to be re-released in the decades since. While there was a remake of the original game in 2020, Sega doesn’t seem to have much of an appetite for the series these days.

2) Actraiser 3

Image courtesy of Square Enix

The first Actraiser was a wonderful blend of platform action and god game. It’s one of the most inventive games on the Super Nintendo and remains one of Enix’s big publishing successes. The sequel takes the god game sequences and tosses them in the trash, resulting in a less ambitious, but still fun, platformer.

Both games were successful, and there were plans for developer Quintet to make a remake of them on the Sega Saturn called Act Remix. However, those plans were scrapped. Then, Quintet decided it would work on a third game that was supposed to launch on the Nintendo 64. Again, the developer failed to deliver, and we haven’t heard much since. It’s a shame that a series dripping with potential died on the vine, especially when several attempts at a real follow-up were in the tank. Sure, there’s the 2021 remake Actraiser Renaissance, but that one would’ve been better off being left on the cutting room floor.

1) Next Chrono Trigger

If the lack of a third ActRaiser is disappointing, not having a third Chrono Trigger game is downright painful. You’re talking about one of the greatest RPGs of all time, featuring a world that perfectly mixes fantasy and sci-fi, and Square could only get two games out of it? Chrono Trigger features characters designed by Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, for goodness sake. This easily should’ve been one of the most successful series of all time.

Instead, we got Chrono Cross, which is a solid game that builds on the series, and nothing else. It almost seems like sabotage from the Final Fantasy team. Chrono Trigger is one of the most beloved games of all time, and Square just hasn’t done anything with it. Hopefully, Square Enix’s recent love of remaking its old games eventually extends to Chrono Trigger. Then, maybe enough people will buy it that the company is finally convinced to go back to its best SNES game.