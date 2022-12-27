Apex Legends Players Get Free Twitch Drop Skins for a Limited Time

Apex Legends is having an end-of-the-year sale right now to give players discounts on some of the game's many cosmetics, but players can also get some skins for free right now over the next couple of days. Those rewards earnable until December 30th include things like loading screens, Legend skins, weapon skins, and other accessories, but the only catch is that you have to watch Apex Legends gameplay each day on Twitch if you want to earn them all.

The newest round of Twitch Drops started on Monday, so if you didn't watch Apex streams then, you'll have missed out on those Twitch Drops now. However, the others are still fair game so long as you're ok with watching up to three hours of Apex each day for the next couple of days.

Below are all of the Twitch Drops planned from now (Tuesday) until December 30th (Friday) as well as the amount of Apex that you have to watch to get them all:

December 27th:

Watch 1 Hour to get: Kazama Loading Screen

Watch 2 Hours to get: "Winners Are Grinners" Holospray

Watch 3 Hours to get: "Cult Classic" Devotion Weapon Skin

December 28th:

Watch 1 Hour to get: Zonotaida Loading Screen

Watch 2 Hours to get: "Giggle Guard" Gun Charm

Watch 3 Hour to get: "Ocean's Spear" Bangalore Character Skin

December 29th:

Watch 1 Hour to get: Heiro Loading Screen

Watch 2 Hours to get: "I Am Beautiful" Holospray

Watch 3 Hours to get: "Tribal Glyph" RE-45 Weapon Skin

December 30th:

Watch 1 Hour to get: Iwamoto Loading Screen

Watch 2 Hours to get: "Packaged" Gun Charm

Watch 3 Hours to get: "Singularity" Bloodhound Character Skin

As is the case with any campaign like this, make sure that you're logged into your Twitch account and that your EA Account is all linked up how it needs to be. The convenient part about this Twitch Drop event is that there aren't certain streamers that have to be watched to get the rewards – anyone streaming Apex is fair game, so you can watch your favorites and still earn the rewards.