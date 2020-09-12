Hyper Scape Player Discovers Hilarious Apex Legends Easter Egg

✖

A hilarious Apex Legends easter egg has been discovered in Hyper Scape. As you may remember, when Apex Legends arrived on the scene last year, one of the first memes generated from it involved the Mozambique, or more specifically, players pinging "Mozambique here" to alert teammates that the weapon was available to pick up. The joke here was how comically bad the Mozambique was at this time.

In 2020 this meme is more or less dead, but not forgotten. While Apex Legends was the hot new battle royale game of 2019, the hottest new battle royale game of 2020 not named Warzone is Hyper Scape, Ubisoft's first stab at the genre, which got off to a blistering start but has seemingly lost momentum recently.

All of that said, clearly, at least someone on the Hyper Scape development team is a fan of Apex Legends, because the Mozambique meme has found its way into the game.

Taking to Twitter, a Hyper Scape player shared an easter egg they recently discovered, which as you can see pays homage to Apex Legends, but more specifically, the "Mozambique here" meme. As you would expect, the easter egg shot straight to the top of the Apex Legends Reddit page.

At the moment, this appears to be the only Apex Legends easter egg in the game, but like most modern releases, Hyper Scape is brimming with clever easter eggs like this one. That said, this is certainly the most popular one yet.

Hyper Scape is available via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.