‘Apex Legends’ Is Getting New Valentine’s Day Content

Respawn Entertainment’s Apex Legends has had quite the first week, especially now that it has surpassed 25 million players. That said, it looks like Respawn and EA are only getting started, as they’ve begun detailing what’s on the horizon for the free-to-play battle royale title. According to Respawn CEO Vince Zampella, Valentine’s Day is one of the first stops along the way.

In a post on the EA website, Zampella shared a few plans for the near future, one of which revolves around Valentine’s Day. “Then, later this week we’ll be celebrating Valentine’s Day by introducing some limited-time Valentine’s Day themed loot, so all you (Apex Legends) lovers out there keep your eyes open,” he said.

While Zampella doesn’t go into specifics, we imagine the loot he is referring to covers what is available in the game, including weapon skins, banners, and more. There’s always a chance that we will be seeing a new skin or two for the characters. Speaking of which, if you haven’t seen the white samurai outfit for Bloodhound that glitched its way into the game, you can check that out right here.

As for what else is coming to Apex Legends in the near future, the game’s first Twitch Rivals tournament will be taking place on February 12th and February 19th, and it will see “48 of the biggest streamers” on the platform all competing live. In addition to this, the first season of Apex Legends will begin next month, and it will feature the game’s first “Battle Pass as well as new Legends, weapons, loot, and more.”

For more about the game:

“Choose from a lineup of outlaws, soldiers, misfits, and misanthropes, each with their own set of skills,” boasts the game’s official description. “The Apex Games welcome all comers – survive long enough, and they call you a Legend.”

If you’re going to survive the Apex Games, you have to think fast. Master your Legend’s abilities, make strategic calls on the fly, and use your team’s strengths to your advantage in vicious 60-player matches.

Experience the next evolution of battle royale with Respawn Beacons you can use to resurrect your teammates, Smart Comms to help you communicate, Intelligent Inventory so you can grab only what you need, and an all-new way to drop into the action with Jumpmaster deployment.

Compete every season to unlock new Legends, fresh weapons, themed loot, and more.

Apex Legends is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

