Nintendo Switch 2 Owners Slam Missing Feature PS5 and Xbox Series X Fans Both Enjoy

Nintendo Switch 2 owners feel like the console is missing some basic features from the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Nintendo has never really followed the pack when it comes to gaming. The gaming giant has always innovated on its own with things like motion controls, console/portable hybrids, and more. With that said, Nintendo has been criticized for also being outdated in some ways. The Nintendo Switch’s voice chat function wasn’t on the console, it was only usable through an app on a smart phone. There are no achievements on Nintendo’s hardware. These are just some of the things that show Nintendo is kind of behind the times when it comes to modern gaming.

With that said, the Nintendo Switch 2 has also been criticized for being its least innovative console. It’s a more polished Switch 1, but that’s also part of its upside. The Switch 1 was a great console, but it needed some more refinement. The system generally feels more premium both from a hardware perspective, but also the software inside of it. It’s a smoother console that makes small but meaningful improvements from its predecessor. With that said, some are frustrated that the Switch 2 is missing features that its competitors have had for quite some time.

Reddit user comfybonfire expressed frustration over the fact that the Nintendo Switch 2 doesn’t have a “Cart” feature on its eShop. On Xbox Series X and PS5, players can add a bunch of games to a digital cart and then check out all at once. It makes it super convenient to buy multiple games, particularly during a big sale. However, Nintendo doesn’t have that. You have to go buy each game one by one, which can be really annoying since the eShop is a bit clunky.

“Genuinely I can’t think of a reason for why Nintendo didn’t add a Cart feature for the Switch 2 eShop,” said the Reddit user. “They added the ability to filter your wishlist by games that are on sale (which I love) but you still have to individually buy each game. For god’s sake there was a “Add to Cart” feature for the PS3’s digital store. Why couldn’t Nintendo add it for the Switch 1 or at least the Switch 2? At this point, it feels like a deliberate decision to not have a Cart feature, I just can’t think of a reason as to why.”

Although they speculated this is “deliberate”, it’s not super uncommon for Nintendo to be behind the curve. The Switch 2 made the eShop much more enjoyable to use by making it faster and smoother to use, so maybe the lack of a cart was somehow a performance thing with the previous Switch. Some suggested this is a way to prevent users from second guessing their puchases. If it’s in a cart, you have time to think about it and can see the price racking up. If it’s not in a cart, impulse buys are more likely.

It’s hard to say, but other Reddit users agreed with the post. Some noted that the enhanced speeds of the Switch 2 eShop made them want to buy more games, but the accessibility of doing so counters that to a degree. Maybe one day Nintendo will add this feature, but I can’t imagine it’s at the top of their priority list.