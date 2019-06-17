Apex Legends’ Legendary Hunt Event Ends Tomorrow

Apex Legends players who’ve taken a break over the past week or so amid all the E3 news and surprise releases need to get back in the Apex Arena if they haven’t completed what they need to from the Legendary Hunt event. The Legendary Hunt is the first big event that’s taken place in Apex Legends since the game launched earlier in the year, but it’s scheduled to end tomorrow on June 18th. This means that all the event-specific challenges, limited-time skins, and the extra experience for the battle pass are all going away in a day.

After experiencing the slightest of delays, Respawn Entertainment launched the Legendary Hunt event on June 4th and turned players loose on their first event. Two Legendary skins were given out to players who owned the battle pass and reached a certain level before the end of the event, and there were special rewards from the event that were available for players whether you had the pass or not. Each of those challenges and their rewards can be found below so you can see if there’s any you haven’t checked off your list before Tuesday.

Legendary Hunt Badge – Finish in the Top 5 in any match. Tracks your longest Top 5 streak in the Elite Queue.

– Finish in the Top 5 in any match. Tracks your longest Top 5 streak in the Elite Queue. Rare Wolfpack G7 Scout weapon skin – Finish in the Top 5 in an Apex Elite match.

– Finish in the Top 5 in an Apex Elite match. Epic Master of the Hunt Bloodhound Legend skin – Finish in the Top 5 in any queue five times (consecutive or nonconsecutive).

– Finish in the Top 5 in any queue five times (consecutive or nonconsecutive). Legendary Tamed Beast Triple Take weapon skin – Win twice in any queue (consecutive or nonconsecutive).

Today’s the last day to prove your prowess. The Legendary Hunt event ends tomorrow, 6/18. pic.twitter.com/9eGd02x9Rq — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) June 17, 2019

At least one part of the event will still be live after tomorrow though. The Apex Elite Queue is a new game queue which was released at the same time as the rest of the event’s various parts were. This queue is only for players who made it into the top five players from each groups’ previous matches, so it’s essentially a queue for the best of the best. If you want to stay in the queue, you’ll have to keep placing in the top five. Apex Elite Queue isn’t ending until July 2nd, so you’ve got quite a bit of time to rank up your tracker that keeps up with your Elite Queue wins.

Most of Apex Legends’ Legendary Hunt event will end on June 18th, so knock out those last few challenges if you haven’t already before it comes to a close.