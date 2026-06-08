Diablo Immortal Confirms Release Date for Its Warlock Class & Major 5.0 Update 

Earlier this year, the Warlock class was confirmed for Diablo 2, Diablo 4, and Diablo Immortal as part of the franchise’s 30th anniversary. So far, the caster has made its big debut in both Diablo 2 and Diablo 4. Now, it’s finally time for the free-to-play Diablo Immortal to show off its take on the Warlock class. This hybrid ranged caster and demon dominator will arrive in Diablo Immortal alongside the major 5.0 update on June 17th. So, we don’t have too much longer to wait.

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The basic overview of the Warlock is roughly the same in each Diablo game it’s featured in thus far – a caster with some demonic flair. But each game has its own spin on the concept, and Diablo Immortal is the third game to offer its unique take on what a Warlock can be in a Diablo game. When it arrives on June 17th, the Warlock will bring the total class options in Diablo Immortal up to 10. Here’s why you might want to give this one a try.

Diablo Immortal Unveils New Details About Its Warlock Class Ahead of June 17th Launch

Courtesy of Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo fans got a first look at the franchise’s take on the Warlock back in February, when it was first revealed. But Diablo Immortal fans have had the longest wait to see what their game of choice will do with the Warlock, after its debut in Diablo 2 and Diablo 4. From the sounds of it, though, it’s going to be worth the wait.

The Warlock will be just one of many new additions to Diablo Immortal, as it will arrive alongside the game’s 5.0 update. For now, details on the major update are relatively scarce. But we do know that Diablo Immortal 5.0 will add a new mainline questline, the region of Lut Gholein, and 3 new tough Helliquary bosses to take on. And of course, it will also introduce the Warlock to Diablo Immortal for the very first time.

Along with confirming the exact release date, Diablo Immortal has offered up a few key details about how its spin on the Warlock will work when it arrives. The class will be a dual demon summoner and spellcaster, using the power of Hell itself to unleash demons and magic alike. As a Warlock, you’ll summon and command a demon hoard, while also dealing damage via a powerful arsenal of infernal magics. You’ll also have your own companion starting right from Level One, the Soulgorger. This creature will consume your demons to power itself up, increasing its prowess on the battlefield as you sacrifice your summons.

Courtesy of Blizzard Entertainment

Like any class in Diablo Immortal, the Warlock will offer options to use Legendary Gems and gear to craft your own unique build. Whether you lean into demonic summons, infernal magic, or feeding demons to your Soulgorger to fuel its rampage, this class offers a versatile new way to play Diablo Immortal.

Diablo Immortal is available to play on PC, iOS, and Android devices. It is free-to-play with optional in-game purchases. The Warlock and 5.0 update will arrive on all platforms on June 17th, 2026.

Are you excited to try out the Diablo Immortal take on the Warlock? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!