GOG Giving Away PC Game for Free for One Day Only

GOG doesn’t have as many free game giveaways compared to Epic Games Store or Steam, and when it does give away a free PC game, it is typically an old-school game. Right now, though, for today only, it is giving away a modern game released in 2020. A game that normally costs $30 on the digital storefront. And a game most modern PCs should be able to run with no problem.

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More specifically, until June 8 at 2:45 pm, GOG is giving away Stormind Games’ 2020 horror game, Remothered: Broken Porcelain, for free. For those who do not know, this is a sequel to 2018’s Remothered: Tormented Fathers; however, it is also a prequel, so it can be played without playing the first game. In fact, there’s a good case to play it first. If you want to play the first game first, though, it’s not free on GOG, but it is currently free on Steam. Meanwhile, there is a third game, Remothered: Red Nun’s Legacy, in development that was just announced earlier this year, and which just got its first gameplay trailer yesterday.

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2020 Horror Game

For those unfamiliar with this horror game, it was released in 2020 to a mixed response. To this end, it has a 3.3 out of 5 stars on the GOG store and only a 61% approval rating on Steam. These scores aren’t great, but they are way better than its 39 on Metacritic.

“The truths buried in the Ashmann Inn will not be discovered easily – its many mysteries are intertwined and guarded by the looming threat of the stalkers, powerful hunters trapped in time and the confines of its walls,” reads an official description of the game. “Survival will take more than just quick reactions, as a strategic and resourceful approach will quickly become critical in this haunting adventure. Be smart – knowing the best time to sneak, flee, or fight imminent dangers can quickly make the hunters become the hunted.”

Those who will download this horror game now that it is free should expect a runtime of about six to eight hours. However, completionists will need closer to 12 or 13 hours with the free PC game. This isn’t terribly long by the standards of modern video games; however, it is a horror game, and horror games are typically this length, if not shorter.

This is the first time this PC game has ever been given away for free on not just GOG but in general, and it probably won’t be given away for free like this ever again, though repeat giveaways are more common than first-time giveaways.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.