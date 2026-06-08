Free PS5 Exclusive Game Stealth Released on Xbox Series X

A free PS5 console exclusive game has just been stealth-released on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. For those on Xbox who enjoy open-world action RPG games, it may be of particular interest. It’s not free in the sense that it’s a normal game with a free download, but it is free in the sense that it is free-to-play. That said, it can be played entirely for free without dumping anything into it, but, of course, there are design elements with the purpose of driving you towards spending money on it.

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As for the game itself, it is an open-world action RPG from Everstone Studio — a studio located in China — called Where Winds Meet. And you probably have heard of it because it proved quite popular when it launched. To this end, it has amassed over 61,000 user reviews on Steam since releasing there last November, with a very solid 86% approval rating. Meanwhile, in the same amount of time, it has amassed over 47,00 user reviews on the PlayStation Store, with an average rating of 3.76 out of 5.

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2025 Open-World Action RPG

Where the Wind came to PC and PS5 last November, so in the West, it is considered a 2025 game, but it technically is a 2024 game because it debuted in December of 2024 on PC in China, before coming to mobile phones in China a month later at the start of 2025. Then it came to PS5 and PC for everyone else in November 2025, and then mobile phones in the West in December 2025. Now, it’s on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

As for the game itself, it is an open-world action-adventure RPG set in ancient China where you start as a humble village wanderer, but by the end of the game, you are the sword master of the imperial capital. Whether you use these skills for good is your own decision.

Like many free-to-play games, Where Winds Meet is a grind fast. The main story can be beaten in 30 hours, which isn’t very long. That’s a pretty normal game length for a modern-day open-world game. Add side content, though, and this game length triples to 90 hours. Completionists are really going to have to set aside some time; meanwhile, because to 100% the game takes about 150 hours.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.