$30 Steam Game Free for Less Than 24 Hours

Steam has a new free game, and this time it is a PC game that normally costs $30 on the Valve storefront. That said, it’s only free for a limited time. More specifically, it is only free until June 8 at 2:45 pm. To this end, those who are interested in a free download of the PC game, a horror game from 2020, will need to act fast. Meanwhile, the offer is available to Steam Deck users, of course, but owners of the Valve handheld should know the free Steam game lists Steam Deck compatibility as “Unknown.”

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Over the next seven hours or so, all Steam users can grab Stormind Games’ 2018 horror game, Remothered: Tormented Fathers, for free. This is the first game in a three-game series, with the other two games being 2020’s Remothered: Broken Porcelain and the upcoming Remothered: Red Nun’s Legacy. Interestingly, the former is currently being given away for free on GOG. To this end, you can grab the entire series so far for free, ahead of the third game, which is slated to release later this year.

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2018 Horror Game

For those unfamiliar with this survival-horror game, it was released in 2018, as the debut release from Stormind Games. And it was a decent debut, hence spawning a three-game series. To this end, it has a 75% approval rating across 1,740 user reviews.

As for the game, it follows the story of Rosemary Reed, a 35-year-old woman who is investigating the disappearance of a girl named Celeste, which brings her to Richard Felton’s house. Upon arriving, Rosemary is greeted by Gloria, the nurse who is taking care of Richard, and it’s immediately clear something isn’t right. This is the story set up. Gameplay-wise, it’s a basic third-person survival-horror game that takes about six to seven hours to beat.

“A disturbing plot and a memorable atmosphere that is truly scary to play,” reads one of the aforementioned user reviews. “Very good game if you enjoy the survival horror sub-genre, but I would go further and classify it as ‘Stalker Horror,’ similar to the game Clock Tower,” reads another user review.

This is notably the first time the game has been given away for free, and it is clearly being given away for free to promote the third game, which just got a brand-new gameplay trailer at Summer Games Fest. To this end, this is probably the first and last time it will be given away for free. Meanwhile, if this free Steam game giveaway doesn’t tickle your fancy, the good news is there are four other PC games currently being given away for free on Steam.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.