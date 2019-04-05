‘Apex Legends’ Exploit Allows You To Move While Using Lifeline’s Healing Drone

A new exploit has been discovered in Apex Legends that lets you heal on the move with Lifeline’s healing drone. If you’ve ever used the combat medic, you’ll know the downside of her healing drone is you have to sit still while using it. This may seem like a substantial shortcoming, but its balanced with being able to heal the entire team at once. It’s not the best ability it the game, but it’s not bad either. That said, with this new exploit, it’s pretty over-powered.

The exploit was discovered by Reddit user Itzyatzee, who found during a heated moment of gameplay that if you close the door on the healing drone while it’s being used, it will disappear, but still continue to heal you, which allows you to run around while getting the same amount of heals you would if it was attached. You can view the exploit, in-action, below:

Unfortunately, a developer on the game saw the Reddit post and commented that the exploit is nothing more than a bug, and will presumably be fixed soon. So, if you’re a Lifeline main, enjoy it while it lasts, because it’s not going to last very long.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port or a mobile port. For more news, media, and information on the popular battle royale game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here.

“Respawn Entertainment’s surprise release of Apex Legends put a new spin on the battle royale genre, which seemed like it’d been worn about as thin as it could be. Apex Legends‘ hero shooter route works so well that it makes one wonder how this was never done before, but Respawn did players one better than just throwing another twist into the battle royale formula: it made an outstanding game.

“Apex Legends needs little introduction by now after the game released on February 4th – you pick a Legend, each of them with three unique abilities, drop into a smallish map, and battle royale your way to the top spot. Playing as squads of three is the only option available right now, but Respawn’s communication system combined with the limited number of Legends available now means three players per team is plenty.”

