Apex Legends Gives Out More Loot for Watching Twitch Streamers

✖

Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts are bringing Apex Legends players another round of Twitch Drops this month with several unique rewards available each week from now until early August. The rewards this time are loading screens, and all you have to do to earn them is watch a couple of Twitch streamers after first making sure your accounts are all set up and connected properly to receive these types of rewards.

Six loading screens in total will be distributed to Apex Legends players with one given out per week until August 3rd. One of these was revealed already and can be seen below featuring both Horizon and Valkyrie, two of the high-flying Legends in the battle royale game.

These aren’t just normal loading screens, however: They’re community-created ones. Respawn has been sharing more and more content created by Apex players recently on social media, and for this month’s Twitch Drops, the rewards themselves were crafted by community members.

To earn the Twitch Drops, you’ll have to first set up a Twitch account. Then, link your platform account such as a Nintendo Switch Online or PlayStation Network account up to your EA account. Head to Twitch and navigate to the page in the settings where you can link accounts and connect your EA account to Twitch at which point you’ll be ready to receive Drops.

In order to get each week’s reward, you’ll have to tune into specific Twitch streamers. This week’s rotation of people to watch can be seen above. You only have to watch a stream for one hour after setting everything up to get your reward, but be sure you don’t hop around between streams to amass one total hour of watch time since that won’t work.

Next week, we’ll see a different group of streamers with Drops enabled on their streams highlighted by the Apex Legends Twitter account to let people know who to watch. When you get your loading screen within a day of completing your watch task, know that the notification for it might look a bit different than you expected, but you definitely got the Drop.

“Once you’ve earned a screen and decide to boot up your game to go admire the artistry of it, you’re going to notice an odd redemption message that pops up,” a heads up on the redemption process for the Drop said. “The title will still read “Twitch Drops” but the image displayed will be one for the Apex Legends Global Series and the copy will simply read ‘Unlocked.’ Dismiss this and rest assured that your shiny new loading screen will be available for you to equip.”

The first of the new Twitch Drops is now up for grabs in Apex Legends with more to come later this month.