Apex Legends Bug Is Making Players Lose All Progress on PlayStation

Apex Legends players are reporting a bug in the game where all of their progress has been reset back to zero. Respawn Entertainment is aware of the issue. The developer released a statement on Twitter revealing that there are currently two bugs related to progress in the game: one seems to be an issue for players that changed the email address associated with their EA account, while the other is a bug related to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions of the game. A lot of fans are understandably concerned about their previous in-game progress, and some are wondering if progress earned while playing now will count when the issue is fixed.

Respawn's statement can be found embedded below.

To clarify: The PS4 account progress bug is a similar but separate issue, and doesn't appear to be connected to the email/account-linking issue. We're looking into it! — Respawn (@Respawn) April 5, 2021

Unfortunately, there are no concrete answers for players at this time. On social media, many fans shared their frustrations with Respawn, and with one another. Keep reading to see what players are saying about the issues related to Apex Legends!