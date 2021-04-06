Apex Legends Bug Is Making Players Lose All Progress on PlayStation
Apex Legends players are reporting a bug in the game where all of their progress has been reset back to zero. Respawn Entertainment is aware of the issue. The developer released a statement on Twitter revealing that there are currently two bugs related to progress in the game: one seems to be an issue for players that changed the email address associated with their EA account, while the other is a bug related to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions of the game. A lot of fans are understandably concerned about their previous in-game progress, and some are wondering if progress earned while playing now will count when the issue is fixed.
Respawn's statement can be found embedded below.
To clarify: The PS4 account progress bug is a similar but separate issue, and doesn't appear to be connected to the email/account-linking issue. We're looking into it!— Respawn (@Respawn) April 5, 2021
Unfortunately, there are no concrete answers for players at this time. On social media, many fans shared their frustrations with Respawn, and with one another. Keep reading to see what players are saying about the issues related to Apex Legends!
A lot of players are understandably frustrated.
Everything was set to zero. My skins are untouched but this is unfair. What is being done to fix this? Are our accounts going to go back to what they were? I’ve spent money on this game. Something needs to be done.— Natalie (@natalief_1998) April 6, 2021
Some aren't sure if they should continue playing.
😫😔 Should I Keep playing or wait for the update? pic.twitter.com/ar3qT0e5ch— Angel (@salu2ato2s) April 6, 2021
There are a lot of unanswered questions!
Is safe to play? I mean, I'm ps4 player and my battle pass is empty, if I play and gets levels, these level will be add to my original levels or not?— Fabian alejandro (@alejotcharrop) April 6, 2021
It's unclear when the content will come back.
Rip to all my cosmics. All that time getting event and battle pass skins wasted. pic.twitter.com/6K7bcNoeuG— Bryan Craw (@Ghilliedv6) April 6, 2021
There's a lot of worry.
@Respawn also lost all my battle pass progression and I was only 5 levels away from being done. YALL NEED TO FIX THIS!!!!— Alan Wilson (@Bearded_Spidey) April 6, 2021
Apparently this is also an issue on PS5.
It happend to me as well, no email change and I’m on PS5. I see almost nobody is addressing it’s happening in PS5. Please help pic.twitter.com/1WfIutol9r— 𝚎𝚛𝚒 (@ericjavieer) April 5, 2021
Unfortunately, this is not an April Fool's joke.
@Respawn @PlayApex @TitanfallBlog— Montana (@monfinna) April 6, 2021
Yo, April Fools was 4 days ago.. no need to play this joke out. pic.twitter.com/ATJZkadDlu
Hopefully the issue will be fixed soon!
@PlayApex @Respawn I lost my account too. Please fix this bug, I've put so much in this account. Following are my before and after stats.😭 pic.twitter.com/AHeJxykpAg— Haris Mustafa (@Haris_Mustafa03) April 6, 2021