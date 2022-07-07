Apex Legends Mobile Season 2 Trailer Reveals New Legend

Apex Legends Mobile is officially set to release its new season, titled Distortion, on July 12th. A new launch trailer released by developer Respawn Entertainment has also revealed a new mobile-first Legend coming to the mobile version of the video game in Rhapsody.

Rhapsody is described as "a rhythm loving DJ with a cute but deadly AI-controlled helper bot named 'Rowdy,'" by Respawn. The launch trailer seems to indicate that Rhapsody will have some kind of sound-based kit with certain support abilities complemented by Rowdy. This marks the second time that Apex Legends Mobile has introduced a new Legend not available in the main Apex Legends game after the initial inclusion of Fade.

You can check out the launch trailer for Apex Legends Mobile's new season for yourself embedded below:

"Originally from Kómma, where the tech giant Pythas Inc. controls all, Rhapsody has used her love of music to rise out of poverty in the dangerous nightlife district of Neon Dunes and become one of the hottest Legends on the Apex scene," the official description of the new Legend from developer Respawn Entertainment reads. "Her mother, a brilliant AI engineer who created Rhapsody's companion bot Rowdy, was fired from Pythas Inc. for discovering company secrets and now Rhapsody must compete in the Apex Games under their banner to help free her family from debt."

As noted above, Apex Legends Mobile's Season 2, titled Distortion, is set to release on July 12th. It brings with it the mobile-first Legend Rhapsody. Given that description, it seems fair to assume that Rhapsody will also make her way to the regular Apex Legends at some point as well. More details about the Apex Legends Mobile Season 2 update are set to be revealed soon. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Apex Legends Mobile right here.

What do you think about the reveal of Rhapsody? Have you been playing Apex Legends Mobile? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!