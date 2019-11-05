New Apex Legends Hero Potentially Leaked

Apex Legends’ next hero has possibly leaked, offering PS4, Xbox One, and PC players their first look at what character could be coming to the battle royale game next. The leak comes way of well-known Apex Legends dataminer, That1MiningGuy, who found an image of a mysterious character within the game’s new files that were added alongside its new update. Interestingly, the leaked image is part of an image that features other playable heroes, suggesting the character isn’t a random character, but the game’s next hero, or at least a hero coming in the future.

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear what the name of this hero is, but many Apex Legends fans are convinced this is Rampart, who leaked earlier this year, or at least the name Rampart leaked earlier this year. And for what’s worth, the mystery character looks like a Rampart.

Who the FRICK is this guy? pic.twitter.com/Gr05hMiSEW — That1MiningGuy (@That1MiningGuy) November 5, 2019

As you can see, this isn’t a final design, but leaked concept art, making it hard to get a really good idea on what the character could look like in the game. However, as you can see, he looks like a more muscular, stocky character. And if the name is actually Rampart, you’d assume he will be more of a tank character.

Apex Legends is available — for free — via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

“Respawn Entertainment’s surprise release of Apex Legends put a new spin on the battle royale genre, which seemed like it’d been worn about as thin as it could be,” reads a snippet from our official review. “Apex Legends’ hero shooter route works so well that it makes one wonder how this was never done before, but Respawn did players one better than just throwing another twist into the battle royale formula: it made an outstanding game.”