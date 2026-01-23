Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Is Deeply Discounted During A Great Time to Jump In

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is getting a price slash that’s almost as brutal as the game itself. Fanatical has dropped a limited-time discount on the content-packed 2-Year Anniversary Edition.

And the timing couldn’t be better with the Techmarine class about to crash the party. If you’ve been on the fence about joining the Emperor’s finest, now’s your chance to jump in at a cheaper entry price.

The Deal That Matters Right Now

Fanatical is currently offering the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – 2-Year Anniversary Edition for just $76.79, which is a hefty 36% off the usual $119.99. That’s nearly $45 in savings for the most complete version of the game currently available.

What makes this deal even sweeter is that Fanatical provides official Steam keys with instant delivery, so you’re not dealing with some sketchy gray market situation. You get your key, you activate it, and you’re stomping heretics within minutes.

What You Get With the 2-Year Anniversary Edition

The 2-Year Anniversary Edition is basically the “give me everything” option. You’re getting the base game, Season Pass 1, and Season Pass 2… essentially future-proofing your purchase for whatever content drops over the next couple of years.

Beyond that, you’re looking at over 200 cosmetic items spread across iconic Space Marine chapters. Want to rep the Ultramarines? Done. Blood Angels more your style? They’ve got you covered. The package includes chapter-specific armor sets, weapon skins, and Champion cosmetics that let you customize your Space Marine to your heart’s content.

Other Discounted Editions

If you’re not ready to go all-in just yet, there are other options on the table. The Standard Edition is currently going for $24.59 (59% off), making it the perfect entry point if you’re just curious about what all the chainsword buzz is about.

There’s also the 1-Year Anniversary “Gold” Edition at $36.89 (59% off), which includes the base game and Season Pass 1. It’s a solid middle-ground option, but keep in mind that the 2-Year Anniversary Edition is the only one bundling both Season Passes at a discount, making it the best value if you’re planning to stick around.

Why This Deal Is Perfectly Timed

This discount couldn’t have landed at a better moment. Patch 12 is about to drop, bringing with it the Techmarine, the game’s seventh playable class that’s completely free for all players across both PvE and PvP modes.

The Techmarine is basically the engineer fantasy come to life, focusing on crowd control and area defense with unique turret-based combat and mechanical augmentations. If setting up defensive perimeters and letting your machines do the killing sounds like your jam, you’re going to want to be ready when this update hits.

The Emperor Demands You Consider This Deal

A major content update plus a deep discount equals the perfect time to join the fight. The 2-Year Anniversary Edition is clearly the smartest long-term investment if you’re planning to spend any significant time purging Xenos in the name of the Emperor.

Head over to Fanatical while this deal is still breathing. At 36% off, the 2-Year Anniversary Edition won’t stay this cheap forever, and your wallet will thank you for not waiting until after the new content drops when everyone’s scrambling to get in.