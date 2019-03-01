‘Apex Legends’ Leak Gives Best Look Yet At New Character Octane

Earlier this month, word of the next character being added to Apex Legends surfaced thanks to in-game files that made mention of a Legend named Octane. Fast-forward to this week, and said leak grew in validity when an image of Octane was dug up and passed around.

Now, another image of Octane has leaked out of the office of Respawn Entertainment, and it provides the best look at the character yet.

The newest leaked image of the character — which you can view below — came courtesy of a Reddit user over on the game’s official Reddit page. The post was quickly deleted, but not before a screengrab of the screengrab was gotten.

According to the deleted Reddit post, the leaker lives with someone who is is close to the development of Apex Legends, and who frequently is made privy to information before it goes live. The image was gained by grabbing a quick snap of their roomate’s computer.

Of course, this should all be taken with a grain of salt — especially the story — but the image speaks for itself and lines-up with the previous leaked image of the character.

As you can see though, it looks like Octane will boast a more post-apocalyptic look that almost makes it look like a character straight out of Borderlands. Presumably, their abilities will demonstrate this as well.

Apex Legends is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more coverage on the battle royale game, click here. And if you haven’t already, be sure to peep our official review of the game to find out our thoughts of Respawn Entertainment’s attempt to crack the battle royale scene. Here’s a snippet from it:

“Respawn Entertainment’s surprise release of Apex Legends put a new spin on the battle royale genre, which seemed like it’d been worn about as thin as it could be. Apex Legends’ hero shooter route works so well that it makes one wonder how this was never done before, but Respawn did players one better than just throwing another twist into the battle royale formula: it made an outstanding game.”

