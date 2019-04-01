‘Apex Legends’ Player Wins With an Incredible Launch Pad

An Apex Legends player recently won a game with what might’ve been the most optimally placed Launch Pad ever. In a 1v3 scenario at the end of the game, the final ring closed in, but instead of using a Launch Pad to escape the sight of the other three players, the user who shared the video below used Octane’s ultimate ability offensively to send the remaining players flying off the edge of the map.

The Redditor by the name of YearOfTheRisingSun shared the video below that showed the end-game scenario where they were stuck on top of the main building located at the Water Treatment part of the map. The other team consisted of at least a Bangalore and a Caustic, both of which used their abilities to try and smoke and gas out the Octane player. The timing of the Launch Pad throw lined up perfectly with the enemy team’s abilities and resulted in the win below that only required a few bullets and one ultimate ability.

Eager to get into the final circle and still wanting to keep an eye on the last player, it’s easy to imagine that the last team never even saw the Launch Pad go down, especially with all the smoke and gas covering the ground. Caustic would’ve been the only one to see it since the Legend is unaffected by the gas, but the character’s ultimate ability appears to have hindered his teammates even more than usual by slowing their movement and restricting their vision.

The player who won the game with the Launch Pad replied within the post to say they figured they’d try and get the ability as close to the next ring as possible to deal with at least one of the enemies but “never dreamed it would work THAT well!”

Other Apex Legends players like the ones shown in both sides of this match have experienced their own share of ups and downs within the past week. Some of them have shown others what an optimal respawn looks like where everything works out perfectly. Others have shown the opposite of that, a respawn where everything goes terribly wrong.

