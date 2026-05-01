Nintendo Switch 2 Leak Reveals Return of 2010s 3DS Series

A new Nintendo Switch 2 leak has revealed the return of a 2010s 3DS series that Nintendo fans haven’t seen since 2019. While the 3DS didn’t have as many top-tier, Game of the Year-level games as many other Nintendo consoles, it did have a vast library. Meanwhile, because projects for it were often smaller in budget due to the hardware limitations of the machine, it meant Nintendo was fairly experimental with its development for it, which is how you got the series in question.

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Back in 2015, HAL Laboratory and Nintendo — the former best known in the modern era for the Kirby series — released BoxBoy for the Nintendo 3DS. The puzzle platformer received an 80 on Metacritic and sold well enough compared to its modest budget for a sequel to be released in 2016, and then another sequel to be released in 2017. Each game was exclusive to the Nintendo 3DS. Then, in 2019, for the first time, the series was released on a different platform with the release of BoxBoy + BoxGirl for Nintendo Switch. Since then, the series has been dormant. Now, this same game has been rated for release on Nintendo Switch 2.

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Nintendo Switch 2 Port Releasing Soon

The new rating comes from the Taiwan rating board, and not only does it leak the port, but it also leaks that it’s going to be revealed and released soon; otherwise, it would not have been submitted for rating, as this happens late in development. Interestingly, it also perhaps indicates future plans for the series because otherwise there would be no reason to do this port, as while the 2019 Switch game earned a solid 81 on Metacritic, it didn’t sell very well compared to other Nintendo games. Yet, if this is the case, why would Nintendo be investing in the series’ future? None of it makes much sense, currently, but the series is nonetheless returning seven years later.

At the moment of publishing, neither HAL Laboratory nor Nintendo has commented on this leak. For a variety of reasons, we do not expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, fans of the 3DS should keep an eye out for the next Nintendo Direct, as there is a good chance this port will rear its head there.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.