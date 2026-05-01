PS5 Consoles Hit With Another Price Increase From Sony

Believe it or not, Sony is once again increasing the cost of PS5 consoles, this time for versions of the hardware that are supposed to be inherently cheaper. At the start of this month, Sony increased the cost of all editions of the PS5, in addition to the PlayStation Portal. This has resulted in the PS5 now going for $600 on the low end with its digital-only model, while the PS5 Pro is selling for a whopping $900. And while it seemed likely that this would be the final price increase for quite some time, Sony has now made a similar change to models that have been pre-owned.

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Spotted by users on ResetEra, Sony has today bumped up the price of refurbished PS5 consoles that it sells via its PlayStation Direct website. These versions of the PS5 are ones that have been owned by others in the past but have been sent back to Sony for one reason or another. Despite not being fresh out of the box, these PS5 consoles are still guaranteed to work the same as others that Sony sells and come with a one-year warranty.

Despite being pre-owned, Sony has opted to hike the cost of refurbished PS5’s by a price of $100. This has now resulted in the standard edition going for $549, with the digital edition selling at $499. While still $100 cheaper than the new versions of each PS5, this spike in value is very much an unwelcome one, especially for those who are looking to purchase the console for as cheaply as possible.

Fortunately, there is still one model of the PS5 that is still selling a bit closer to its original price. This happens to be for refurbished versions of the standard edition of the original PS5 model, which first launched in 2020. While the “Slim” model of the PS5 began rolling out in 2023, Sony is still selling the larger PS5 hardware in a refurbished capacity at a cost of $399. On a long enough timeline, these refurbished consoles likely won’t stay in stock forever, as once Sony sells all of these units, it’s unlikely for more to become available.

Moving forward, it doesn’t sound like a price drop for the PS5 will be happening any time soon. While this could happen closer to the launch of the PS6, which is reportedly arriving in 2027, Sony seems to be content with selling PS5 consoles for much more than in the past, even if it does result in fewer units being sold around the globe.

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